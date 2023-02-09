Connect LEVOIT’s Core 400S True HEPA Air Purifier with Alexa and Assistant at low of $180

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier for $179.98 shipped. Normally going for $220, this 18% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only seen twice before. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 400S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 400S can purify the air of a 403-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $62 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking for some other air purifier options before buying one? We’re also tracking the 2-pack of Medify MA-40 Air Purifiers marked down to $321, the new all-time low. Each purifier here uses a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen,” and more from the air. Three different fan speeds allow you to choose the lowest option for virtually silent operation with the maximum noise level at just 66dB. The touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, change the up to 8-hour timer, turn on sleep mode, and more. With the MA-40, you’re looking at up to 840-square feet being recirculated every 30 minutes.

LEVOIT Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier features;

The Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, is the high-efficiency air purifier to clean a whole room properly. AirSight Plus technology scans the surrounding air for airborne particles as small as 0.3um, this air purifier focuses on real-time home conditions – this is more than just having an air purifier. Levoit engineers designed the air purifier’s internal structure to provide powerful air purification while maintaining noise levels as low as 24dB.

