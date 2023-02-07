Medify’s 2-pack of MA-40 H13 HEPA Air Purifiers falls 35% to new all-time low of $321 (Reg. $497)

Amazon is now offering the Medify MA-40 Air Purifier 2-pack for $321.16 shipped. Normally going for $497, this 35% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this 2-pack. The last time this bundle was marked down this low was last summer. Each purifier here uses a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen,” and more from the air. Three different fan speeds allow you to choose the lowest option for virtually silent operation with the maximum noise level at just 66dB. The touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, change the up to 8-hour timer, turn on sleep mode, and more. With the MA-40, you’re looking at up to 840-square feet being recirculated every 30 minutes. This 2-pack will give you even more flexibility with positioning so you can have one in your living room and one in your bedroom. Head below for more.

If you want smart control over your air purifier, then you may be more interested in the LEVOIT Core 600S Air Purifier for $270 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get a purifier that uses the same HEPA H13 filter to trap air particulates with this single unit covering an area up to 3,175-square feet once an hour with its VortexAir technology. You will be able to control this purifier with the free VeSync app with hands-free voice controls supported by Alexa and Assistant integration. The app will even show you air quality trends so you can see how the unit is performing with the ability to configure Smart Scenes when air quality hits different levels you set.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, and more. We’re now tracking deals on essentially all the products you need to clean and purify your home. You can grab the Brita Water Filter System marked down at $15 and Shark’s AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base down at $300. The Brita system will purify the water coming out of your faucet while the Shark vacuum will go around your home collecting dirt and debris with this model being specifically designed for homes with pets.

Medify MA-40 Air Purifier features:

For those who suffer from asthma, allergies, pet owners, smokers, or people generally concerned about indoor air quality. Perfect for homes, offices, and schools to efficiently clean 840 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. The touch screen operation panel features 3-speed settings, a 0-8 hr timer, sleep mode, and child lock. Activated carbon removes odors and smoke while the HEPA filters small particles, so you have peace of mind knowing your indoor air is clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!