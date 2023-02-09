LG’s Dual Laser 4K Smart CineBeam Projector falls 22% to new all-time low of $1,940

Amazon is currently offering the LG CineBeam HU810PW Smart 4K Dual Laser Projector for $1,940.80 shipped. Normally going for $2,497, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at three HDMI inputs with HDMI3 including ARC/eARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out. Keep reading below for more.

You can use some of your savings today to grab the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount uses a quick-release hook system to allow for easy installation of the mount bolts onto the main ceiling mount with the projector plate working with the “majority of projectors on the market.” Made entirely of high-grade steel, you’ll be able to adjust the tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible so you can angle the projector just right. The ceiling mount can even telescope, providing a ceiling standoff distance between 15 and 23 inches.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV instead? We’re currently tracking the 43-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K TV marked down to $230. While the size and entry-level nature of this model might not be ideal for your main living room display in some cases, the 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG is great for the office, kitchen, spare bedroom, and more. Hands-free Alexa control, direct access to your streaming services, and three HDMI inputs are all included in the package here.

LG CineBeam HU810PW Smart 4K Laser Projector features:

See How Bright A Projector Can Be. A projector that works in almost any environment in the home. LG HU810PW CineBeam offers 2700 ANSI Lumens of brightness for clear, bright visibility and realistic image with up to 300 inches of 4K UHD resolution. LG webOS smart TV built in, HDR10 and Bluetooth compatibility and screensharing make for a simple, seamless cinematic experience.

