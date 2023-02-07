Drop Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Omni Series 4K TV in the bedroom at $230, more up to $180 off

Amazon has launched a number of notable sale events on a range of its in-house tech over the last week and now it’s time for the 4K Fire TVs. The streaming media player offers are already live from $20, but we are also tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on the actual TVs starting with the 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD model at $229.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $410, it more typically sits in the $300 range and after dropping to $290 over the last week, has now dipped down to $230 shipped. While the size and entry-level nature of this model might not be ideal for your main living room display in some cases, the 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG is great for the office, kitchen, spare bedroom, and more. Hands-free Alexa control, direct access to your streaming services, and three HDMI inputs are all included in the package here. Head below for more 4K Fire TV deals and details.

Amazon 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Fire TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

