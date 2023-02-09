MOUNTUP’s Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Mount sees first price drop to $60 (Save 25%)

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this marks the first price drop we’ve tracked and is the new all-time low price. Here you will get a desk mount designed specifically for ultrawide monitors that can support them up to 42-inches in size and up to 33 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t have an ultrawide monitor, you could instead grab the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount for $42 after clipping the on-page coupon. Equipped with a gas spring, you will be able to adjust the position of your monitor with ease. The mount supports monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds in weight. The arm is mounted onto an extension pole that can change the maximum height of the monitor while the arm itself allows for tilt and pitch adjustments. You’ll get a c-clamp and grommet clamp for handling desk mounting with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk.

If you’re looking to upgrade your keyboard and mouse situation, be sure to check out the iClever GK08 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle marked down at $26.50. This combo will help keep your desk clutter-free in 2023 thanks to both the mouse and keyboard being completely wireless. Both are rechargeable over USB-C and last for up to 45 days of use, going to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to help preserve the battery. The keyboard features a 10-degree tilt and the mouse is equally low-profile as well, giving a sleek experience all around.

MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Gas Spring Mount features:

UPGRADED MONITOR MOUNT- The single monitor desk mount fits for max 42 inch curved or flat screen with VESA 75×75 mm 100×100 mm; heavy duty monitor stand support up to 33 lbs. Compatible with ASUS, Acer, Samsung, LG, HP, AOC, BenQ, MSI, Dell, Lenovo, etc. The included quick-release VESA mounting clip allows you to quickly add and replace monitors with ease.

ERGONOMIC VIEWING ANGLE – This computer monitor arm allows a screen to tilt +90°/-45°, swivel 180°and rotate 360°. Gas spring arms can be extended up to 21.45″, height adjusted up to 20.85″. Gas spring system give you an effortless experience of moving your monitor. You can adjust the limited screw of the base to prevent arm from swiveling (only 180°) past the back edge of your desk, or to let it swivel 360°.

FREE UP YOUR DESK SPACE – The single monitor mount conceals cables through the detachable cable cover on the arm to keep organized, and releases more desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor holder with large base while creating a more comfortable work environment. You’ll have a neater workspace and your day will be more productive without a bunch of wires hanging from your screens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!