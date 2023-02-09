iClever’s sleek USB-C rechargeable wireless keyboard and mouse combo kit falls to $26

Thousandshores (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the iClever GK08 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle for $26.39 shipped. Down from $35 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers 25% in savings and marks a match of the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. This combo will help keep your desk clutter-free in 2023 thanks to both the mouse and keyboard being completely wireless. Both are rechargeable over USB-C and last for up to 45 days of use, going to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to help preserve the battery. The keyboard features a 10-degree tilt and the mouse is equally low-profile as well, giving a sleek experience all around. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this mouse pad for your setup. Delivering a slick place for your new mouse to glide across, this pad is a great way to keep your desk scratch-free and keep your mouse working in tip-top shape. Plus, at just $6 on Amazon, it’s budget-friendly as well.

Speaking of wireless, did you see the deals that we found on eero’s latest Wi-Fi mesh systems earlier today? With pricing from $111, this is one of the first times that we’ve seen it on sale since the holidays. eero will give your entire house complete WI-Fi coverage with ease, and is extremely simple to set up. Also, if you’re in the market for something that’s specifically Mac-focused and made from aluminum, don’t forget that Satechi’s backlit keyboard is on sale from $57 right now as well.

iClever Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle features:

From hardcore typists to casual typing, chatting or messaging, the new generation of wireless keyboard is extraordinary in the sense that every aspect of the keyboard have been addressed to enhance the total comfort experience. You can feel the quality in every key of the iClever wireless keyboard and mouse, which are rated to take up to 3,000,000 strokes. The classy brushed silver colorway and thin profile will make your desk that much better looking!

