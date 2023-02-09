Satechi’s backlit aluminum Bluetooth keyboards for Mac now on sale from $57, more

Reg. $60+ From $47

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for $57.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the first discount in nearly two months at $10 off. The larger X3 model with number pad and full arrow keys is down to $74.99 from its usual $90 price tag. In either case, you’re looking the usual unapologetically Apple design that Satechi normally delivers thanks to an aluminum exterior. Satechi’s X series keyboards rock Bluetooth connectivity with battery-powered designs, both of which are rechargeable over built-in USB-C ports. Then there’s the multi-device connectivity for easily switching between your Mac and iPad, with backlit keys and a tailored macOS keyboard layout rounding out the package. Our hands-on review takes a closer look at the experience and how it compares to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

At a more affordable price point, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now also offers its Slim W1 Wired Backlit Aluminum Keyboard for $46.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is marking the best price of the year at 22% off while marking the first price cut since back in December. Delivering a wired upgrade to your workstation, Satechi’s Slim W1 keyboard is designed to pair with Apple setups thanks to a matching aluminum build much like the models above. Packed within is a backlit design that connects to your Mac or iPad over USB-C. We previously took a hands-on look at the wireless model, which should give you a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

If your desktop workstation could use a hand on the charging front, UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro power stations are currently on sale this week. Delivering new all-time lows, the two different form-factors both come centered around GaN II technology and now start at $52.

Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features:

Upgrade your on-the-go setup with the Satechi Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. Designed with Apple users in mind, the keyboard features a full QWERTY layout, multi-device Bluetooth connection, and MacOS function keys – all with a smaller, more compact size. Perfect for setting up in your home office or at an outdoor café, the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is equipped with convenient backlit keys and rechargeable USB-C port for enhanced typing in any setting.

