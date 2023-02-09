Shark’s refurb Apex Lift Away Upright Vacuum cleans your whole home for $110 (Orig. $460)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark Apex Lift Away Upright Vacuum (AZ1501) for $109.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from an original price of $460, and going for $330 in new condition at Target right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to tackle tough messes on carpet or hard floors, this vacuum has a lot to like. For starters, it has a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside of itself and not send it back into the air. Plus, the brushroll is self-cleaning to keep pet hair and more from wrapping and tangling. On top of that, the powered lift-away function means that you can detach the top from the bottom to carry it around with you for easier cleaning on stairs and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t quite need the power of the Shark above and want a little bit of a smaller package, be sure to check out Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 mode. Coming in at $30.50 on Amazon, this saves around $80 from what you’d spend on the Shark model above, and still offers great features like turning into a handheld vac for smaller messes, stairs, and more at only 4 pounds.

After cleaning the floor, consider cleaning your home’s air. Right now, you can pick up LEVOIT’s Core 400S HEPA air purifier that packs both Alexa and Assistant support. Down to $180 right now, you’d normally spend $220 to get this purifier and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Shark Apex Lift Away Vacuum features:

This Shark APEX Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum features DuoClean PowerFins, a two-brushroll, no-bristle system to deep-clean with nonstop contact and eliminate hair wrap. Powered Lift-Away lets you detach the pod to go under furniture with a motorized nozzle or clean above the floor with the push of a button. This vacuum is also equipped with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter to trap over 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum, keeping them out of the air you breathe.

