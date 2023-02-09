Stanley’s 24-oz. classic steel beer stein mug drops back to $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now once again offering the 24-ounce Stanley Classic Beer Stein for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one typically fetches a $25 regular price directly from Stanley, however most colors sit in the $20 to $25 range at Amazon usually. While we have seen this model drop to $15 previously, it tends to sell out relatively quick at this price so now’s a notable time to jump in while it’s matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in well over a Adventure Beer Stein delivers a vacuum-insulated drinking vessel capable of keeping beverages cold for up to 20 hours or hot for around an hour. The 18/8 stainless steel build is dishwasher-safe and designed to last with a “lifetime warranty” included with purchase. Head below for more details.

When it comes to rugged beer stein vessels like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that can keep up with Stanley at under $15. If something in the more traditional travel mug space will suit your needs better, take a look at the Contigo Snapseal that delivers an insulated drinking experience for under $14 Prime shipped.

And for more gear to join you on outdoor adventures for the rest of the winter and into spring, head over to our fashion deal hub. Including everything from jackets to footwear and everything in between, there are some great deals to browse through including Dick’s Sporting Goods The North Face Flash Sale, the Oakley Valentine’s Day Event, and all of the new markdowns at Nike with up to 65% in savings attached. Plus, there are even more where those came from right here.

Stanley Classic Beer Stein features:

From the first gulp to the last sip, the Stanley insulated beer stein keeps your brew refreshingly chilled. The secret behind the thirst-quenching thermal insulation. Vacuum insulated double walls that keep drinks hot for up to 1 hour, cold for up to 5 hours, and chilled for a whopping 20 hours. And with a large capacity of 24oz, you’ll have the power to empty 2 cans at a time and cut down trips to the beer cooler or fridge in the kitchen. It’s the insulated beer stein that’s made its way into outdoor folklore.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!