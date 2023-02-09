TP-Link’s new Tapo RV10/Lite robot vacuum cleaners integrate with Alexa and Assistant

First teased back at CES in January, TP-Link is now revealing all the information regarding its new Tapo lineup of robot vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re looking for a simple robot vacuum or a dual vacuuming and mopping robot, the new TP-Link Tapo entries are worth a look. Both can be integrated with smart assistants Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control and automation setups. If you currently use TP-Link Tapo gear or have been looking to get a robot vacuum cleaner, be sure to keep reading below to learn more about these new offers and where you can get them today.

Smart pathing and long battery life

There are two new robot vacuum cleaners TP-Link is adding to its Tapo lineup today and are designed to be its entry-level models. The Tapo RV10 Lite is the brand’s most affordable robot vacuum cleaner, but this does not mean it lacks features. Once you set it loose within your home, you can expect it to run for up to three hours on a single charge with zig-zag pathing thanks to the gyroscope smart navigation system integrated within the robot. This means your rooms will be cleaned more efficiently than those vacuums which only use bump sensors. When set to the highest power setting, the Tapo RV10 Lite can generate up to 2,000Pa of suction to clean up debris off hard and soft flooring.

Robotic mopping and vacuuming

Stepping up from the lite model, the TP-Link Tapo RV10 adds mopping capabilities for those with homes that have tile or hardwood floors. The water tank here will hold 300mL of water and can cover an area of up to 2,100-square feet with three different water flow settings you can choose from. Outside of the mopping feature, the RV10 shares all of its other features with the lite model above including the 2,000Pa suction power, three-hour battery life, and gyroscope navigation system. Other shared features include support for integration with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can start a cleaning session just by asking alongside the ability to set custom schedules in the Tapo app.

Availability

The all-new TP-Link Tapo RV10/Lite Robot Vacuum Cleaners are available for purchase now with some launch savings through the end of February. The Tapo RV10 Lite Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the brand’s most affordable model down to $159.99 with the $70 launch discount and the Tapo RV10 Robot Vacuum/Mop Combo is also marked down $70 to $179.99. Head below for links to where you can order these vacuums today.

Tapo RV10 Lite Robot Vacuum – $159.99 shipped

Tapo RV10 Robot Vacuum/Mop Combo – $179.99 shipped

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally like the minimalist design of these robot vacuum cleaners and the feature sets provided here seem to justify the price, especially with the launch discount that is live through February. Also having a robot capable of mopping your floors is great for those homes with mostly hardwood or tiled flooring.

