Save $144 on ASUS’ VivoBook S 15 OLED Slim Laptop in return to all-time low of $756

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS VivoBook S 15 OLED Slim i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $755.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 16% discount, or solid $144 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This is also only the second time we’ve tracked the laptop marked down this low. The 12th Gen Intel i5 2.5GHz processor is paired with 8GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 1080p OLED NanoEdge display features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. This laptop also features a lay-flat hinge that makes sharing notes and designs easier. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

While the 512GB of storage included with the laptop above may be enough for some, you may want some extra. In that case, you could grab the Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD marked down to $153, the lowest price we can find. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching hitting store shelves last year, the T7 remains a notable option that comes in at even less right now and was one of the most popular pieces of tech among 9to5Toys readers in 2022. It also delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C connectivity, just without the rubberized outer shell you’ll find on the T7 Shield – it still provides 6-foot drop protection though.

ASUS VivoBook S 15 OLED i5/8GB/512GB Slim Laptop features:

Show off your unique style with Vivobook S 15 OLED, the laptop that lets you really stand out! Feel the power of its Intel processor and a high-capacity SSD, while enjoying amazing visuals on the 15.6-inch OLED NanoEdge display. It’s perfect for entertainment or casual creativity, with an 84% screen-to-body ratio and slim 7 mm bezel that make any visual tasks more enjoyable. The fantastic all-new geometric chassis design makes a real style statement, with a choice of three gorgeous new colors. Check out the two convenient Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, and you’ll see why Vivobook S 15 OLED is the go-to choice for the can-do generation!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

