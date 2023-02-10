Samsung’s T7 2TB USB 3.2 Portable SSD upgrades your EDC at $153 (Reg. up to $210)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in red for $152.99 shipped. This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of last year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Not only is this slightly below our previous mention, it still carries a regular price of $210 directly from Samsung where it is marked down to $170 at the moment. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching hitting store shelves last year, the T7 remains a notable option that comes in at even less right now and was one of the most popular pieces of tech among 9to5Toys readers in 2022. It also delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C connectivity, just without the rubberized outer shell you’ll find on the T7 Shield – it still provides 6-foot drop protection though. Head below for more details.

While the T7 is certainly one of the most popular options out there, you can also still grab the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD at $149.99. This is within $5 off the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we have tracked since the brief Black Friday offer last year. The specs on this model are comparable to the T7 above and it delivers an even nicer build, if you ask me. The 1TB version is also sitting at one of its best prices ever for today only.

If you’re looking for something even more portable, something in the flash drive category is a notable way to do so. The keychain- and EDC-ready 2022 model Samsung USB-C drive is currently matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $17 Prime shipped and all of the details you need are right here.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB. Roughly the size of a credit card and only weighing 2 ounces, the T7 fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and is light enough to take your files on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!