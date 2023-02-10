Rare price drop knocks Calphalon’s regularly $200 Precision Blender down to $85 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $200 $85
Calphalon Precision Control Blender

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Precision Control Blender for $84.65 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Calphalon, this model has more recently been selling for between $144 and as much as $162 over the last several months at Amazon. Today’s is the lowest price we have tracked all-time there, a rare price drop overall, and the first notable deal in nearly a year. Like much of the Calphalon kitchen gear, the Precision Control Blender features an attractive design with a sizable 5-year warranty you would hope to get from a higher-end device like this. However with today’s discount, it has dropped into a mid-tier brand name price range with the lengthy warranty included, self-adjusting speed-controlled power blades, a 900-watt motor, and four presets to power through drinks, smoothies, or prep cooking ingredients. More details below. 

If the Calphalon Precision Control Blender is still a bit much for your needs, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender. This one is going for $40 right now and is one of the more popular personal-sized blending solutions on Amazon. It’s not going to keep up with anything from Calphalon in terms of power or build quality, but it is a convenient and affordable option for daily smoothies, protein shakes, and light meal prep.

But for something a little bit more versatile, check out Ninja’s latest TWISTi DUO blender while it’s at a $100 Amazon all-time low. This regularly $140 hybrid mixer released last spring and has now dropped to the lowest price we have tracked, delivering 1600W of power and five built-in preset functions alongside a 24-ounce single serve cup, 34-ounce pitcher, and 18-ounce single-serve cup. All of the details you need are right here and the rest of this week’s kitchen and cooking offers are waiting right here

Calphalon Precision Control Blender features:

From crushing ice to preparing delicious smoothies, the Calphalon Precision Control Blender is built to perform. Self-adjusting, speed-controlled power blades sense the mixture’s thickness and adjust the speed accordingly to thoroughly blend. A powerful 900-watt motor easily breaks down tough ingredients while dual-direction blades pulverize the contents in seconds. 

