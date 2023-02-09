Upgrade to Ninja’s latest TWISTi DUO blender at a new $100 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $140)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently fetching as much directly from Ninja, this is the best price we can find. This model released for the first time last spring and, while we have seen a few price drops since then, is now at a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. Delivering 1600W of power, this dual blending system is designed for your everyday smoothies and protein shakes as well more involved meal preparations, iced drinks, and nutrient extraction. The built-in twist tamper can power through robust ingredients with “no stalling, stirring, [and] no shaking to get the perfect texture.” There are five built-in preset functions alongside a drizzle cap to add ingredients the safe way during blending jobs and you’ll find an included 24-ounce single serve cup, 34-ounce pitcher, and 18-ounce single-serve cup in the package. More details below.

If a more trimmed down, personal-sized option will get the job done for you, save some cash and take a look at the Magic Bullet Blender. Clearly not as versatile or as high-end as the model now at the all-time low up above, but it can still handle daily shakes and smoothies and at a much more affordable $40 price tag.

Elsewhere in blender deals, we are still tracking a massive $99 price drop on Breville’s Furious Blender that is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more ways to save around the kitchen in 2023 including on Instant’s most affordable Essentials air fryer. This 4-quart no-frills option has now returned to its holiday low pricing at $55 or 30% off the going rate and you can get a complete look at the details right here.

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO features:

Built-in Twist Tamper + high-speed blades to power through tough ingredients with 1600 Peak-Watt Power for no stalling, no stirring, no shaking to get the perfect texture. Twist the tamper to push ingredients down toward the high-speed blades for thick and even results. Hybrid-Edge Blades Assembly blends, chops & crushes at high speed to deliver better breakdown of frozen whole fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, and ice for smoother blends. The power-dense motor maintains high speed to deliver uninterrupted performance and is designed for heavy food loads.

