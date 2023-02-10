Save on Apple’s latest Mac Studio for the first time in months with rare $100 discount

Wrapping up the work week, B&H is now offering the first discount on Apple’s Mac Studio in months. Last going on sale back on Thanksgiving, today’s offer finally provides a discount from the usual $1,999 going rate for those who want to bring a desktop Mac to their workstation that’s more capable than the M2 mini that was just recently revealed. Now marked down to $1,899 shipped for the entry-level Mac Studio configuration, this is the second-best discount to date that has only been bested on a couple of occasions so far. Not to mention, the first chance to save period in well over 2 months.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. And with a report from last week that Apple is unlikely to make an M2 version anytime soon, there’s some added peace of mind that this discount isn’t preceding the reveal of a newer version. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the new M2 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $599. It won’t offer quite as flagship-worthy performance as the lead deal, but should be perfect for finally trying out the even newer M2 chip at the desktop.

An easy recommendation for pairing with either of your new headless desktop Macs would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. It’s been a fan-favorite around 9to5 since debut, as I walked away impressed in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Then for all of this weekend’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!