Samsung’s 2021 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System returns to all-time low of $268

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2021 model Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $267.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Going for as much as $400, it has more recently sat in the $330 to $450 price range from 3rd party Amazon storefronts with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low price. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the bar itself. The soundbar has both front-facing and upward-firing speakers to create the surround sound effect with optional wireless rear channel speakers being available as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV instead? We’re currently tracking the VIZIO 65-inch OLED Premium 4K HDR Smart TV marked down to $998, the best price we can find. Anytime you catch a price drop like this on a VIZIO TV it is usually worth a look, but just seeing a solid OLED model that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs at under $1,000 is certainly notable. From there, you’ll also find some solid gaming specs including AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate tech alongside Bluetooth connectivity, HDR10/+ and HLG formats, and “over 8 million self-illuminating pixels.”

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Sound System features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Panoramic audio that dynamically moves with the action.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

