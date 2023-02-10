Score a 120Hz Apple AirPlay 2 VIZIO OLED Smart 4K TV today at $998 shipped ($500+ off)

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 65-Inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV down at $998 shipped. Originally $2,500, this model regularly fetches $1,500 at Walmart and is now over $500 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also well below the $1,398 Amazon low and the best price we can find. Anytime you catch a price drop like this on a VIZIO TV it is usually worth a look, but just seeing a solid OLED model that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs at under $1,000 is certainly notable. From there, you’ll also find some solid gaming specs including AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate tech alongside Bluetooth connectivity, HDR10/+ and HLG formats, and “over 8 million self-illuminating pixels.” More details below.

Something like the Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV will deliver a 65-inch 4K display for much less at $540 shipped. But you certainly won’t be getting the 120Hz panel, Apple AirPlay 2, or four HDMI 2.1 ports taking this route. If those are worthy trade-offs in your case, check out these even more affordable Hisense VRR 55/65-inch U6H 4K smart Google TVs while you’re at it as well.

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing display setup, we have deals on streaming gear as well. First up is the Chromecast with Google TV 4K now marked down to its second-best price at under $40 shipped. And on the Amazon side of things, we are now tracking a host of its Fire TV streaming gear on sale starting from $20 for the base Lite model and ranging up to $125 for the latest Cube variant. Take a closer look right here while the price is right.

VIZIO 65-Inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV features:

A masterpiece, engineered to the finest detail: Behold the power of the new 2021 VIZIO OLED TV, with pixel-perfect black for infinite contrast, ultimate picture performance and breathtaking beauty from every angle.

Infinite Contrast Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels achieve perfect black levels and limitless contrast for unprecedented detail and dimension.

Ultra Color Spectrum Bring your favorite entertainment to life with over a billion intense colors for exceptional image accuracy.

Dolby Vision HDR A superior HDR standard for 4K video, capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors, brightness and detail. This TV includes HDR10 and HLG content support as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!