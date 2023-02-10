This concrete propane fire pit is perfect for your patio setup at new low of $149.50 ($90 off)

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $240 $149.50

Amazon is offering the SereneLife Concrete Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table for $149.59 shipped. Down from its typical going rate of $240 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, this fire pit has been falling in price over the past few months before it finally landed at today’s discount. Designed to be both a fire pit and table in one, this is a great way to keep warm in the winter and gather around for fun in the summer. With a 40,000 BTU burner that’s powered by liquid propane tanks, you’ll find that there’s no ash, wood, or maintenance required for this fire pit to work. Plus, it’s built to be weather-resistant and comes with a PVC cover to protect the fire put from UV rays, rain, and more. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind ditching the propane-powered burner, then we recommend picking up this fire pit and cooker for $100 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. It won’t be quite as easy to use as today’s lead deal, and there’s no built-in table either. But, with the few bucks you’re saving, that could be worth the trade-off.

Looking for a way to roast marshmallows or cook hot dogs on a table? Well, you’ll want to check out the Solo Stove Mesa XL compact smokeless fire pit that just launched yesterday. It won’t hit you in the face with smoke thanks to its unique design. On top of that, you can use either traditional wood or pellets making it even more versatile. Learn more about the Mesa XL in our announcement coverage.

SereneLife Concrete Outdoor Propane Fire Pit features:

This fire table not only provides heat to keep you warm during winter it also doubles as a table in summer. Creates an elegant atmosphere in the garden, terrace, balcony, or backyard. This safe and ETL certified patio fire pit propane bonfire table set can generate up to 40,000 BTU by using liquid propane fuel for stable and clean combustion so there is no ash or smoke to protect your health and the environment. This sturdy outdoor propane gas fire pit table features a weather-resistant heavy-duty MGO construction material & comes w/ a PVC cover to protect it from UV rays, rain, & dust

