Solo Stove launches Mesa XL tabletop smokeless fire pit for your outdoor adventures

Today, Solo Stove is introducing its latest smokeless fire pit, the Mesa XL. As a larger version of the original Mesa tabletop fire pit, the Mesa XL takes things up a notch with a slightly larger build to support more people. Launching today with a $40 discount, the Solo Stove Mesa XL will become a go-to feature of any gathering you have over the spring or summer. Keep reading to find out why.

Solo Stove Mesa XL makes s’mores nights a breeze

Solo Stove makes a range of smokeless fire pits, and as someone who recently got one, it works. The smokeless design comes from the unique way that the fire pits are built to funnel air, which also helps the fire to burn hotter as well.

The latest Mesa XL that launched today is a compact addition to the company’s lineup, though it’s still larger then the smaller original Mesa. It comes with a stand that lets you elevate the Mea XL off of a surface to protect decks and other areas from the extreme heat that the fire pit produces. You can use traditional firewood in the Mesa XL, or pellets, making it even more versatile. This is something that’s unique to the smaller Mesa series of fire pits from Solo Stove, and is something that could really come in handy if you’re traveling.

Lighting the Solo Stove Mesa XL is also pretty simple thanks to its 360 degree airflow. It takes just a few minutes with your wood and firestarter inside before it’s ready to go, and then you just add more fuel as the fire dies down to keep it burning smokeless.

Also launching today is the Mesa Accessory Pack. This is designed to upgrade either the Mesa XL or the standard Mesa and gives you several accessories to elevate your experience. For example, there are four mini sticks included with the kit that allow you to roast marshmallows, cook hot dogs, and more with ease. Then, there are four stick rests to prop the roasting sticks off the table, a pellet scoop, and lid. Plus, the accessory pack includes a carrying case to keep all of your new gear in one place.

The Solo Stove Mesa XL will retail for $149.99, though it’s on sale for $109.99 through February 19, so you’ll want to act fast and pick it up before the price increases. The Solo Stove Mesa Accessory Pack retails for $49.99, though it’s available for $44.99 right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

I wasn’t entirely sold on the “smokeless” function of the Solo Stove until I tried it myself. It’s pretty mind blowing how it works, and it really does burn cleanly without blasting you in the face with smoke. The Mesa XL takes what I love about the Bonfire 2.0 and downsizes it to something that can be set on a table in the midst of friends to enjoy some marshmallows or hot dogs without having to break out the bigger fire pit… or use as much wood. I like my Solo Stove enough that I would consider picking one of these up at some point in addition to the Bonfire 2.0 once we have a larger outdoor space out back. What about you?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

