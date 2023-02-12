Celebrate Black History Month with the official Apple Watch Back Unity Band at $30 (Reg. $49)

Following discounts on Apple Watch Ultra landing this morning, Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band starting at $29.99 shipped for the 44mm offering. Down from the usual $49 going rate, you’re looking at the first price cut in a few months at 39% off. This is the first discount in several months, which also carries over to the 40mm model at $34.99. Debuting two years back as Apple’s first celebration of Black History Month in February, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

As far as actual wearables go, Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now too to start off the week. Delivering Apple’s most capable wearable to date as well as a series of second-best discounts yet since its fall launch. Now all landing at $50 off, you’ll be able to bring home different colorways and styles at $749.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features:

Made from custom, high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!