Insignia’s Xbox Series X|S media remote upgrades your home theater for just $9

Best Buy is offering the Insignia Xbox Series X|S Media Remote for $8.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from $15, today’s deal comes in at 40% off its typical rate at Best Buy. In fact, it even marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this remote. This remote is perfect for your Xbox-powered home theater setup. It’ll deliver full media control including play/pause, seek forward/backward, volume, mute, and much more. So, if you’re using your Xbox as a media hub at home, then this remote will become a must-have in your setup. Keep reading for more.

If it’s a universal remote that you’re after, today’s deal won’t quite tick that box. Instead, you’ll need to opt for this Philips remote control which is made to work with a wide range of TVs and more. Coming in at under $10 on Amazon, it’s also budget-focused and easy to keep by your couch to change the channel, adjust the volume, or just turn your TV off.

Further upgrade your home theater setup with the VIZIO 4K 120Hz OLED smart 4K UHDTV that’s on sale for $998. This is over $500 off and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to deliver a premium OLED experience to your setup, it also packs VRR support and HDMI 2.1 making it ideal for your Xbox-powered home theater.

Insignia Xbox Series X|S Media Remote features:

Stop fumbling around with your game controller trying to navigate through movies and music. The Insignia Media Remote for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbos One is designed to make it easier to control your Blu-ray movies, streaming video, apps, and more with it’s simple TV remote layout. Batteries included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!