Ninja’s 2022 multi-function XL Food Processor drops to best price yet at $130 ($40 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja NF701 Professional XL Food Processor for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently fetching as much directly from Ninja, this is a solid $40 in savings, or nearly 25% off the going rate, for the best we can find. In fact, after launching last spring, we have never seen this model drop below $140 until today’s new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 1,200W motor that “powers through tough ingredients, evenly mixes doughs, and chops with ease.” Alongside four programs for chopping, dough, purees, and disc-based cutting, it can transform ingredients to paste or deliver perfectly cut pieces alongside a 12-cup precision processing bowl, dishwasher-safe accessories, a 3-part tamper/pusher, adjustable slicing disc, and more. Head below for additional details.

If the versatility of the various discs, dough-mixing action, and 1,200 watts of power on the model above are overkill for your needs, consider the Black+Decker 8-Cup Food Processor. This one delivers a slightly smaller mixing bowl and isn’t nearly as high-tech overall, but it is far more affordable at under $43 on Amazon and comes equipped with its own set of slicing/shredding disks much the same otherwise.

Ninja NF701 Professional XL Food Processor features:

Ninja NF701 1200 peak watt motor base, 12-cup processing bowl, XL feed chute with 3-part pusher, chop/quad blade, dough blade, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc & 10-recipe inspiration guide. Variable slice settings for thick to paper-thin results. Remove the guesswork with 4 Auto-iQ easy preset programs. Uniform processing and evenly mixed dough. Easily accommodates any size ingredient with less prep.

