Let Roborock vacs/mops clean the house this year at up to $170 off and deals from $200

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now knocking hundreds of dollars off a range of its robotic cleaning and mopping bots. Last time we saw a sale event this substantial from the brand was over the holidays last year. While some models are now within $20 or $30 of the all-time low Black Friday prices, others are now even lower than our previous mentions for the best we can find. Delivering options starting from its basic E5 mop at $160 off right up to the more flagship hybrid cleaners with self-empty tech and more, there’s a model on sale right now for just about anyone. Head below for a closer look.

Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

While we are on the subject, we also just featured TP-Link’s new Tapo RV10/Lite robot vacuum cleaners that work alongside Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. After first being teased back during CES 2023, both models feature a bevy of smart integrations alongside the Tapo RV10’s hybrid mopping action, three-hour battery life, and gyroscope navigation system. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Roborock Q7 Max features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200 Pa, the Q7 Max easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: To get rid of fine dust that vacuuming alone might miss, the Q7 Max can vacuum and mop simultaneously. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: LiDAR navigation, which is incredibly accurate, can now be viewed in 3D, building precise maps of your home. It also monitors cleaning routes efficiently. You can virtually recreate your home by adding furnishings and flooring materials.

