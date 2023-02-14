AcuRite’s Iris 5-in-1 Wireless Weather Station System provides hyperlocal forecasts at $110

Amazon is currently offering the AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Outdoor and Indoor Wireless Weather Station for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 27% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked over the past year and even beats the 2022 low price. The last time we saw this station drop below the $110 price point was back in 2021. This kit comes with the base weather station and an indoor display with the weather station using four AA batteries and the indoor display being either wall-powered or using six AAs. You will be able to track rain and rainfall history, wind speed, wind direction, outdoor/indoor temperature, barometric pressure, and even feel-like temperatures with these two units working together. The display will even generate a hyperlocal forecast up to 12 hours out based on history and what it’s seeing from the station. Head below for more.

If you want the benefits of a hyperlocal forecast but also want to save some cash, you could instead go with the AcuRite Self-Learning Forecast Weather Station for $48.50. Here you get a simple outdoor sensor that monitors the temperature and humidity with the wireless display showing the daily high and low temperatures while also providing future forecast information. It even displays the current date so you never forget what day it is or the time with its atomic clock onboard. It monitors your local weather over the course of 14 days to generate its hyperlocal forecast model to predict the weather up to 12 hours out.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to get ahead of the pollen this spring? We’re currently tracking the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Tower Purifier Fan marked down to $300, the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at Dyson’s air purifier tech alongside its bladeless fan system. This hybrid unit is designed to keep your spaces cool in the warmer months while cleaning your air all year round. The smartphone control, real-time air quality reports, Alexa voice command support, and its ability to remove “up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants” round out the main features here.

AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Weather Station features:

Whether you’re a weather enthusiast or your hobby or business relies on the weather, a weather station is a helpful way to stay in the know about your home environment. This AcuRite weather station reports every 18 seconds, compared to official weather stations — often at the nearest airport — commonly only reporting hourly. You will always have up-to-date weather information at your fingertips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!