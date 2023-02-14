Amazon offers up to 60% off BIC pens, highlighters, more from $3.50 for today only

Justin Kahn -
BIC Gel-ocity Quick Ocean Themed Gel Pens

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 60% off a range of BIC office supplies and writing utensils. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from just over $3.50 today and range from your typical black ballpoint pens to highlighter packages, mechanical pencils, gel pens, and even those temporary tattoo BodyMark markers. Whether you’re refreshing your class kit, home office, or just landing some new art supplies for the kids, Amazon is delivering some notable deals for today only to help the cause. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale. 

BIC home office Gold Box sale:

Once your home office kit has ben refreshed, another way to stay productive is with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. This digital writing/typing add-on is ready for your 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro setup, alongside a few other models, down from the regular $349 price tag to $240 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at this deal and more in this morning’s coverage and swing by our Apple deal hub for even more. 

BIC Gel-ocity Quick Ocean Themed Gel Pens features:

  • One 16-count pack of BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Colorful Gel Pens
  • Versatile 0.7mm medium point gel pens that are perfect for everyday writing at work, school or home
  • Easy-flowing ink writes fluidly and effortlessly, creating clear, dark lines
  • Vibrant colorful ink dries in as little as five seconds to prevent smearing; a smart choice for left-handed writers
  • Convenient retractable gel pens with a full-length comfortable grip and plastic clip

