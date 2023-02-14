Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits $240 (Reg. $349), more in Woot sale

Woot today is launching its latest Apple accessory sale, this time around offering some discounts like this week that put Mac and iPad keyboards in the spotlight. As per usual with Woot, the online retailer has free shipping for Prime members, which is also paired with a $6 delivery fee for those who aren’t signed into their Amazon account. A top pick this time around has Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $239.99. Down from the usual $349 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever thanks to the $109 in savings. This matches our previous mention that last went live at the start of the year, and is $60 under what you’d currently pay at Amazon.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience in either black or white designs. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another highlight from the sale has Woot now offering Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $89.99. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, you’re looking at refurbished offering that comes paired with much of the same $109 in savings as the lead deal. This matches our previous mention from earlier in the year and is the best we’ve ever seen.

While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard above, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressive experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re more of an artist, Apple Pencil 2 might be a better buy for complementing your iPad Pro. The accessory delivers one of the best stylus experiences on the market at $90, and even comes outfitted with some new tricks thanks to the hover features on the M2 iPad lineup. It’s also a more affordable alternative to the lead deal for improving your iPadOS experience.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

