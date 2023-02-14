Anker’s PowerConf C200 2K webcam is perfect for your WFH setup at low of $48 (20% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerConf C200 2K USB-C Webcam for $47.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is only the fourth time since it launched that we’ve seen it offered for this low, making today’s discount particularly notable. Delivering a high-quality 2K sensor, this webcam is perfect for taking video calls for work or starting your streaming career. The C200 2K webcam has a built-in privacy cover so you can be sure that prying eyes aren’t looking through the camera uninvited as well. There’s multiple fields of view to choose from including 65, 78, or 95 degrees so you can choose whether to be zoomed in on your face or nice and wide to show the rest of the room. Plus, with a larger aperture, this webcam works well in any light condition. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you choose to pick up the Logitech HD C615 Webcam instead. Sure, it’s not quite as nice as Anker’s offering above. But, at the same time, it’s quite compact and still features a 1080p sensor, though that won’t be quite as clear as the 2K sensor Anker has in the C200. Plus, the fold-and-go design makes it ideal for on-the-go workflows, as it’s perfect for laptops and only costs $30 on Amazon.

Take your work on-the-go with Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $699 off right now. With Center Stage, the MacBook ensures that you’re always front and center when on video, which can be useful when doing meetings away from your desk. For $1,800, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro packs a lot of power for your on-the-go workflow as well.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam features:

The 2K ultra-clear resolution on this USB webcam brings sharp clarity to every meeting. Be seen by your peers or impress your boss with your high-quality video calls. The larger aperture size captures more light so that even without a ring light in low-light settings, you can still look bright and professional with this computer camera. Tell your colleagues or clients about your proposal without having to ask if they can hear you. Specialized dual mics use AI to pick up your voice while simultaneously reducing background noise for crystal-clear audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!