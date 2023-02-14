Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value at $1,800 low (Save $699)

Woot today is now offering Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799.99 shipped. This is the entry-level configuration that originally launched with a $2,499 price tag, and is now dropping down to the lowest we’ve ever seen thanks to today’s open-box discount. This is well below our previous $2,000 mention from the start of the year, undercutting that by an extra $200 in order to deliver a grand total of $699 in savings. You can also save $599 on the elevated 1TB capacity model, which is also sitting at its lowest price to date.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As far as the new M2 Pro model goes, you’d pay $2,450 at Amazon right now with the ongoing launch discount attached. Still, that’s nowhere close to the clearance savings offered on the previous-generation model above. But how exactly do the two different models compare? We recently broke down what to expect between Apple’s flagship machines, with the main takeaway being soley focused around performance gains. There’s much of the same overall design that packs a Liquid Retina Display, Thunderbolt 4, and MagSafe charging.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with upwards of $699 discounts on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $199 discount on the 32GB memory model, which drops to $1,299 right now.

Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!