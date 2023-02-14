Save $32 on ASUS’ ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router at its second-best price of $180

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $179.99 shipped. Normally going for $212, this 15% discount, or solid $32 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low set back around Black Friday. As ASUS puts it, this router is “built to win” with its dedicated gaming Ethernet port which will give priority internet traffic to whatever device is connected to ensure the lowest latency and most stable speed. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more.

This router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, you can be more confident in smart home devices having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking deals on a selection of GE CYNC smart home products starting from $11 with the lead deal being the 2-pack of Smart LED Color Light Bulbs for $14. You’re looking at a pair of no hub-required A19 smart bulbs that deliver warm white tones as well as million of other colors, all customizable through the GE app. They also work alongside Google Assistant or Alexa with the usual voice command action, scheduling, and more.

ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Get the competitive edge with ROG Strix GS-AX5400, a WiFi 6 gaming router that gives you the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever. With ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, it’s ready for the most intense matches, and with fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects, it looks great too. If you take gaming seriously, you need the GS-AX5400!

