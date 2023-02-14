GE’s 2-pack of Alexa/Assistant smart color light bulbs drop even lower to $14 (Reg. $24+), more

Joining an ongoing collection of smart home gear deals from the brand, Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of GE CYNC Smart LED Color Light Bulbs for $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $24 and sometimes as much as $33 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at $7 per bulb. This is also $2 under our previous mention on the 2-pack and the lowest price we have tracked since the fleeting $11 offer during Black Friday last year. You’re looking at a pair of no hub-required A19 smart bulbs that deliver warm white tones as well as million of other colors, all customizable through the GE app. They also work alongside Google Assistant or Alexa with the usual voice command action, scheduling, and more. Head below for additional GE CYNC smart home deals.

GE CYNC smart home Amazon sale:

If you’re in the market for some intelligent HomeKit outlets, this dual meross option is still on sale for $12 Prime shipped. Then go swing by our smart home deal hub for even more including Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar Backlighting System. This smart ambiance setup is now up to $60 off the going rate at $90 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

GE CYNC Smart LED Color Light Bulbs features:

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED light bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart

Wi-Fi light bulbs: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your Cync and C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home – no hub or bridge required.

Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these Cync smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.

Color changing light bulbs with app: Millions of colors change kids’ rooms with their interests, create next level movie nights, and support your team on game day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!