Auto Joe’s 12V/120V tire inflator system keeps you aired up at new low of $24 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Auto Joe 12V/120V Tire Inflator System for $24.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal price of $65 through December and having dropped to an average of $40 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to air up your car tires, this inflator also works with bike tires, basketballs and footballs, as well as much more. On top of being a high output and pressure inflator, this system also features a few other functions that are perfect for roadside hazards. For starters, there’s a built-in spotlight as well as SOS warning flasher which helps alert other vehicles to your presence and prevent possible accidents. Plus, the built-in digital tire pressure gauge lets you know when it’s time to pack up and get back on the road. On top of that, this tire inflator works with both 12V DC in the car or 120V AC in your home, making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the inflating abilities of today’s lead deal and just pick up an old-fashioned tire pressure gauge to check your car’s air before hitting the road. There’s no fancy digital readout here, so you’ll have to read the gauge to know what the pressure is. However, at just $5 on Amazon, it’s worth considering if you just need a backup tire pressure gauge to keep in your car door.

Be sure to check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup as well to find all the other great on-the-go deals that we’ve tracked down. For starters, the cupholder phone mount will help you get navigation directions as well as take calls hands-free and is on sale for $15, which is 50% off its typical rate. Plus, we have other great deals on car chargers, cables, and more there.

Auto Joe Tire Inflator System features:

WHEN THE AIR IS LOW: PUMP IT UP + GO WITH JOE® Skip the trip to the gas station and reach for the 12V D.C. Hybrid Inflator + Deflator from AUTO JOE®. Lightweight, powerful, compact + convenient, it’s designed for use indoors and outdoors to quickly inflate – and deflate – bike, car and truck tires, air mattresses, rafts, pool floats, sports balls and much more in seconds! Simply set the PSI on the digital display and press the button – AUTO JOE automatically stops at your preset pressure. The hybrid inflator also features a built-in LED light for enhanced safety after dark, and comes equipped with a tapered adapter, sports ball needle, presta valve adapter, high volume inflation hose with 0.17 and 0.57 adapters, to suit all your inflation + deflation needs. Choose the high-volume deflator when you need to pack away large items like inner tubes, or quickly compact vacuum storage bags. And unlike bulky models with fewer features, AUTO JOE’s 120v DC/12v AC Hybrid Inflator + Deflator weighs just 3.6 lbs and stows neatly and easily in a car trunk or a closet awaiting your next inflation project.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!