Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE Cupholder Car Phone Holder $15 (50% off), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Cupholder Car Phone Holder for $15.29 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $30 normal rate, it recently fell to $17 at Amazon before the on-page coupon from today delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to hold your smartphone when driving, this mount simply goes into your car’s cupholder. This makes it easy to put it in the vehicle or move it between cars since it doesn’t have to suction or stick to anything. It features hands-free operation that uses a “gravity-sensing” system which automatically locks your device in. Plus, it fits a wide range of smartphones and cup holders as well, making it extremely versatile.
More smartphone accessories:
- First discount in months lands on Apple’s AirPods Max with $99 price cut to $450
- MILDILY 3-in-1 7.5W Wireless iPhone Charging Station: $21 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- w/ code 654XJGFL
- Anker’s Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker drops $50 to $179 Amazon low today
- AINOPE 56W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $15 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Case-Mate’s delightfully-retro 30W USB-C GaN II Charger on sale for $21 (Reg. $30)
- LG TONE Free Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds FP9: $97 (Reg. $170) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to within $1 of the all-time low with ANC in tow at $89 (Save $61)
- 2-pack 6-foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- PowerA’s latest MOGA iPhone Bluetooth Controller sees first Amazon deal down to $68
- Shargeek’s STORM2 Slim power bank rocks a retro transparent design at $135 low (Save $65)
- Pelican’s adventure-ready waterproof tech bag hits Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $40)
- Momax MFi 15W MagSafe/5W Apple Watch 10,000mAh battery packs 20W USB-C at $116
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case see first discount in months at $150
- imuto GaN II 65W USB-C/A Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code 58SH6NS6
- DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal returns to $129 low after winter stock shortages
- UGREEN 69W USB-C/A Car Charger: $22.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- $50 Apple Watch Ultra discounts lands to start the week in several styles (Second-best prices)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Bluetooth Headphones: $71 (Reg. $89) | Amazon
- Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C hubs, and GaN chargers from $13
- EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker: $44 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
- Samsung’s camera-optimized 64GB Endurance PRO microSD just hit the $10 Amazon low
- Ultimate Ears’ colorful WONDERBOOM 3 speaker on sale from $77 (Reg. $100)
This foldable and retractable phone cup holder for car is super light and loved by 100% car owners. Don’t worry about the bulkiness of the bracket, and no need worry about scratching the dashboard and air outlet. After pulling out the mobile phone, the extremely small body allows more operating space, and will never block any operations in the car. This innovative car cup holder phone mount with gravity sensing system meets all your needs! 1s Slide in and go！The gravity sensing system automatically locks.Never need ignore an important phone call or message while driving.This must-have car phone mount for car cup holder can make your travel smoothly. You can even play with your mobile phone while waiting for traffic lights without touching any button and manual touching. Just switch to your GPS then put on the mount, and go！Enjoy your Distraction-free driving！
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!