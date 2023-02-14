Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE Cupholder Car Phone Holder $15 (50% off), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Cupholder Car Phone Holder for $15.29 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $30 normal rate, it recently fell to $17 at Amazon before the on-page coupon from today delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to hold your smartphone when driving, this mount simply goes into your car’s cupholder. This makes it easy to put it in the vehicle or move it between cars since it doesn’t have to suction or stick to anything. It features hands-free operation that uses a “gravity-sensing” system which automatically locks your device in. Plus, it fits a wide range of smartphones and cup holders as well, making it extremely versatile.

This foldable and retractable phone cup holder for car is super light and loved by 100% car owners. Don’t worry about the bulkiness of the bracket, and no need worry about scratching the dashboard and air outlet. After pulling out the mobile phone, the extremely small body allows more operating space, and will never block any operations in the car. This innovative car cup holder phone mount with gravity sensing system meets all your needs! 1s Slide in and go！The gravity sensing system automatically locks.Never need ignore an important phone call or message while driving.This must-have car phone mount for car cup holder can make your travel smoothly. You can even play with your mobile phone while waiting for traffic lights without touching any button and manual touching. Just switch to your GPS then put on the mount, and go！Enjoy your Distraction-free driving！

