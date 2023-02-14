Dash’s infrared countertop cooker falls to new low of $35, plus electric griddle hits $48

Amazon is offering the Dash Countertop Cooker with Infrared Heating Element for $34.99 shipped in multiple colors. Down from $45, today’s deal marks just the second time that we’ve tracked and marks a new all-time low. Leveraging an infrared heating element, this electric cooktop is designed to heat up faster than your traditional coil-based stovetop. There are five temperature settings to choose from ranging from warm all the way up to boiling water. It’s compact, easy to clean, and perfect for when you need an extra heating element around the holidays or just want to cook something on the campsite using a portable power station. Keep reading for additional Dash deals.

Also on sale today is the Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle for $47.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the lowest price that we’ve seen since September when it hit $40. Perfect for making pancakes, quesadillas, eggs, bacon, and more, this griddle will take your breakfast and lunch to the next level. The cooking surface measures 20 by 10.5 inches and it’s nonstick with a PFOA-free coating. On top of that, the 1,500W element will quickly heat up to make mealtime even easier.

Be sure to pick up the Yummly magnetic smart meat thermometer for longer cooks. It has a leave-in probe so you can use it when cooking in the oven or on the grill, and you can even monitor it from your smartphone as well. Down to $80, today’s deal marks a 20% discount from its typical rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

Dash Countertop Cooker features:

No range? No problem! The Dash Everyday Electric Cooktop is a compact cooktop that can act as an additional burner for your stove at home, or it can be the ideal cooking solution for your small living space. It’s made with tough Pyroceram glass, seven times as strong and durable as regular glass, and a quick infrared heating system will have you ready to cook in less time than traditional stovetop coils. And five temperature settings range from keeping dishes warm to boiling water, giving this versatile cooktop a home in any kitchen.

