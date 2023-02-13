Smart Yummly magnetic meat thermometer with leave-in probe drops to $80 for limited time

Ahead of President’s Day, a few retailers including Amazon are now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the best price we can find. While now matching, it typically fetches the full $100 at Best Buy and elsewhere. While we did see a very limited offer at $69 last month for one day, this $80 price is matching the Black Friday 2022 list and delivers a notable discount nonetheless. There are certainly more affordable options out there, many of which we feature on a regular basis, but Yummy delivers one of the most elegant meat thermometers on the market. The magnetic charging dock (it connects to metal surfaces as well as runs for 25 hours on a single charge) is joined by Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone with a 150-foot range to deliver notifications regarding your cooking process in real-time. The leave-in probed provides details on “when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.” Head below for more details.

If the fancy design on the Yummly is overkill for your needs, something like the popular ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer will deliver a no-frills solution for much less. Currently listed at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status, if you’re just looking for the most basic option to quickly check meats, this one will certainly get the job done for a fraction of the price.

Speaking of meat thermometers and the like, if you’re looking for an even more integrated all-in-one setup, we are still tracking a solid deal on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 smart thermometer air fry oven. This model delivers $100 in savings right now, landing at the second-best price we have ever tracked and matching the lowest total we have seen outside of the Black Friday offer last year. Take a closer look right here and swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

