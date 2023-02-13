This dual outlet HomeKit smart plug works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at just $12 (Save 25%)

The official meross Amazon storefront now offers its latest Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, you’re not only looking at one of the very first chances to save, but also a new all-time low. This is $3 under the only other markdown we’ve seen since launching last summer, and delivers 25% in savings along the way. This dual outlet smart plug from meross arrives as a compact way to automate two lamps or appliances from the same wall outlet. It pairs over Wi-Fi to your Siri and HomeKit setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant smart homes for voice control and tying in with all of your other gear. Best of all, the sleek design won’t hog up both of the outlets on a wall receptacle, either. Head below for more.

As just $12, there really is no beating the lead deal’s price by going with another dual outlet option on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Stepping up from a more average smart home upgrade, Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks also help keep your home secure with the ability to ensure your front door is locked from anywhere. Whether you’re just up in bed at night and don’t want to end the coziness just to check or you’re halfway across the country, these discounts bring more than just Siri control to the table and now start at $143. Though you really do have to go check out the invisible designs that make these some of the best looking smart locks on the market. But that’s really just an added benefit on top of the peace of mind.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Wifi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A.

