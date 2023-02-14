LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar and Subwoofer System falls $239 to new low of $560

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $559.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Going for as much as $799 over at B&H, this is a solid $239 price drop and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for this system. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during movie marathons. The wireless 220W subwoofer is paired with two up-firing speakers on the soundbar to provide some virtual height channels with custom room calibration ensuring everything sounds as it should. There are two HDMI inputs with both supporting 4K HDR passthrough from the HDMI output with eARC support to boot. You also get a Chromecast built-in here for wireless casting and Assistant integration. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re currently tracking some deep deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series Smart 4K TVs starting from $270. Leading the way there has to be the 50-inch variant at $270 which is among the lowest prices we’ve tracked. These Amazon best-selling Fire TV Omni series smart models might not carry all of the latest and greatest tech, but for prices like this, they are certainly worth a look. While they will work just fine for casual gamers and movie watchers in the living room, even if you require something fancier in your main entertainment center, they can make for great guest room, office, and kitchen screens. The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support is joined by built-in microphones for direct access to Alexa voice command action, three HDMI inputs, and more.

LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System features:

Surround your senses with Hi-Res Audio. Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 5.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. LG subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels for sound that fills up any room. AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control, and the sound bar works with the Google Assistant.

High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution — as close to the original sound as you can get.

Room calibration uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room’s unique characteristics. It then balances the sound bar audio settings to the environment. It’s immersive sound with a more accurate sweet spot, heard as it was meant to be — naturally and accurately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!