Save hundreds on Amazon’s Omni 4K Smart Fire TV models: 50-inch $270, plus more

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on its Fire TV Omni Series Smart 4K TVs. While we did feature the 43-inch option at $230 previously, it’s the more popular 50-inch variant at $269.99 shipped that has now caught our eye. Making for a wonderful office or spare room display without breaking the bank, this one regularly fetches as much as $510 still, despite its regular $366 list at Amazon. Among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model and the other sizes, you’ll also find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models marked down to $399.99, $539.99, and $719.99 shipped respectively. Head below for more details.

These Amazon best-selling Fire TV Omni series smart models might not carry all of the latest and greatest tech, but for prices like this they are certainly worth a look. While they will work just fine for casual gamers and movie watchers in the living room, even if you require something more fancy in your main entertainment center, they can make for great guest room, office, and kitchen screens. The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support is joined by built-in microphones for direct access to Alexa voice command action, three HDMI inputs, and more.

The Amazon tech deals certainly don’t stop there right now. Alongside new lows on the latest Kindle and Echo smart speakers, there are plenty of big-time price drops to check out below:

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and control the TV hands-free with Alexa.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Hands-free TV with Alexa – With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

