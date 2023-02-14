Macy’s Valentine’s Day Event takes up to 50% off top brands + extra 15% off your purchase

Macy’s Valentine’s Day Event takes 20-50% off and an extra 15% off with code VDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Inside this sale you can deals on Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Cole Haan, The North Face, Calvin Klein, and more. One of the most notable deals during this sale is the Ralph Lauren Luxury Blend Overcoat that’s currently marked down to $210 and originally sold for $495. This classic coat will be a timeless option to wear for years to come and it’s available in nine color options. Better yet, this style is vented to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 800 Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

