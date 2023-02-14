MOUNTUP’s regularly $130 dual ultrawide monitor desk mount returns to low of $90

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Ultrawide Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for $89.99 shipped for Prime members and after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $130, this 31% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked once before. This is also the second price drop we’ve seen to date. Non-Prime members can also sue the on-page coupon, though it only drops the mount to $110. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms and adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 39 inches and up to 33 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $35. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to keep track of the weather outside from your desk? We’re currently tracking the AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Outdoor and Indoor Wireless Weather Station marked down to $110, the lowest price we’ve seen in the past year. This kit comes with the base weather station and an indoor display with the weather station using four AA batteries and the indoor display being either wall-powered or using six AAs. You will be able to track rain and rainfall history, wind speed, wind direction, outdoor/indoor temperature, barometric pressure, and even feel-like temperatures with these two units working together. The display will even generate a hyperlocal forecast up to 12 hours out based on history and what it’s seeing from the station.

MOUNTUP Dual Ultrawide Monitor Desk Mount features:

Broad compatibility – The heavy duty monitor mount fits screens up to 39 inches diagonal and 33 lbs; compatible with VESA patterns 75x75mm and 100x100mm. The included quick-release VESA mounting clip allows you to quickly add and replace monitors with ease. Enjoy the benefits of monitors that float above your desk and see how much space and productivity you can gain.

Comfortable working – The ultrawide monitor arm offers full monitor movement with 20.85″ of arm extension, rising 21.45″ from the work-surface; customize how you work or collaborate with 360° of rotation, 180° of swivel and +90°/ -45° of tilt. 180°/360°swivel on arms, you’ll be able to pose your screen where you want it. Increases viewing comfort by noticeably reducing strain on the eyes, back and neck.

Stylish and functional – The modern design is sleek and lightweight. Thanks to a streamlined cable routing under the arm, annoying cables remain outside the work area. In space constrained areas, the monitor mount can be folded back to save space. When you adjust the tension, you can read the gas spring force from in the arm joint.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!