Logitech MX Master 3 for Business packs a side-scroll wheel, more at new low of $60 (40% off)

Lenovo is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 for Business at $59.99 shipped with the code SAVEONMX3 at checkout. Down from a $100 list price, Best Buy is clearancing it for $95 right now and third-parties at Amazon are charging $93 for the MX Master 3 right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using an old unergonomic mouse at your desk, then it’s time to upgrade. While Logitech released the MX Master 3S late last year, the original MX Master 3 is still a fantastic value, especially at just $60. Featuring USB-C connectivity, an “infinite scroll wheel,” a side-scroll wheel, and gesture pad, the MX Master 3 is a great upgrade for your desk setup. Being the Business model of the MX Master 3, you’ll find a Logitech Bolt Wireless FIPS-compliant USB receiver in the package alongside traditional Bluetooth connectivity to make it quite versatile. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then. Head below for more deals.

On a tighter budget? Instead, you could finish outfitting your mobile workstation by picking up a more budget-friendly mouse. Just $11 Prime shipped on Amazon will score you this wireless one. With adjustable DPI, 20-month battery life, and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

Are you looking for a way to further upgrade your workstation setup? Check out Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that’s on sale for $699 off right now. Coming in at $1,800, this all-time low that we’ve tracked makes now the best time yet to pick up Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro that has plenty of power to handle anything that you might throw at it.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Business features:

Logitech Darkfield Tracking works on virtually any surface—even glass—with best-in-class 4000 DPI precision. MX Master 3 for Business is faster and 5x more precise than most basic mice—pixel perfect every time. For users whose work requires an extra level of precision, MX Master 3 for Business features a MagSpeed electromagnetic scroll wheel—our fastest, quietest and most precise scrolling experience. Ratchet mode is 87% more precise, and free-spin mode is up to 90% faster—scrolls 1,000 lines in a second.

