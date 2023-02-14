Save $312 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop down at all-time low of $499

For a limited time, B&H is currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $499 shipped. Normally going for $811, as it does over at Best Buy, this 38% discount, or solid $312 price drop marks the lowest price we can find for this laptop model. Here you will get a laptop equipped with an 12th Gen Intel i5 processor with 8GB of RAM to power through all your programs plus Intel Xe integrated graphics to boot. The 14-inch 1920×1200 touchscreen display is great for working on projects and office work with the front-facing Dolby enhanced speaker system creating three-dimensional audio for when you’re watching movies on the go. The single USB-C port comes with Thunderbolt 4 support white two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports to boot. This Lenovo laptop comes shipped running Windows 11 so you’ll be ready to go out of the box. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and just need a basic laptop for school or office work, then you may be interested in the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 for $396. This Chromebook is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 820 octa-core 2.2GHz processor with 4GB of RAM to support all the apps you need to use for work. While 64GB of storage may not seem like much, you will have integration with Google Drive to store your files in the cloud with integrations with other Google services as well. The 12-inch touchscreen uses the 3:2 aspect ratio to give you more vertical screen space for better productivity with the included stylus making it easy to take notes on the go. There is also a 360-degree hinge here so you can configure the Chromebook to sit in a tent position or use it as a tablet.

While both of these laptops come with integrated webcams, don’t expect them to produce amazing videos. If you’re going to be in meetings often, you may want to spend some of your savings and grab the Anker PowerConf C200 2K USB-C Webcam for $48. Delivering a high-quality 2K sensor, this webcam is perfect for taking video calls for work or starting your streaming career. The C200 2K webcam has a built-in privacy cover so you can be sure that prying eyes aren’t looking through the camera uninvited as well. There are multiple fields of view to choose from including 65, 78, or 95 degrees so you can choose whether to be zoomed in on your face or nice and wide to show the rest of the room.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

The 14″ IdeaPad Flex 5i is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i5 10-core processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of onboard memory, and a lightning fast 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive that allow you to quickly load and multitask a variety of applications. In addition to having an SD card reader, the IdeaPad Flex 5i includes a Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports for high-speed peripherals. With Wi-Fi 6 support, you can connect to 802.11ax compatible wireless for smooth video streaming and web browsing experiences. One year of Premium Care support is included. Windows 11 Home is preinstalled on the system.

