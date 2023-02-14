Thermaltake LCGS Shadow Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming PC upgrades your desk for $1,300

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake LCGS Shadow Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $1,299.99 shipped. This is a $200 discount from its typical $1,500 going rate at Amazon. Plus, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Ready to handle your 1080p and 1440p gaming needs, this desktop is perfect for those who are ready to dive head-first into the PC space without having to build their own system. Leveraging AMD’s previous-generation Ryzen 5 5600X and the RTX 3060 GPU, this might not be completely up-to-date but it still packs a punch in the gaming space with plenty of power to handle your favorite titles. There’s a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooling system, open-frame case design, and plenty of expandability to make this a solid setup for your gaming desk. Check out our hands-on review of both the Ryzen 5 5600X and the RTX 3060 to learn more about what they can bring to the table. Keep reading for more.

If 1TB of NVMe storage isn’t enough, then check out this 500GB NVMe M.2 drive that’s just $37 at Amazon. Yep, you read that storage and price right. With spare M.2 slots on the motherboard, you’ll find that this drive features speeds of up to 3.5GB/s and makes a solid drive for storing your games, programs, and more on.

However, if you want more storage at faster speeds, then consider picking up Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD that includes a heatsink to stay cool. The heatsink is needed for its 7GB/s transfer rates and right now this 1TB drive is down to a new Amazon low of $110, making now a great time to pick it up.

Thermaltake LCGS Shadow Gaming Desktop features:

Take on your next gaming adventure with the Shadow 360 closed loop liquid cooling gaming PC by LCGS. Powered by AMD RYZEN 5 5600X 6-core CPU and chilled with TT cooling performance. Supercharge your graphics with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 performance for the latest DX12 Ultimate gameplay. Store more with 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage and take advantage of VESA mounting options built-in to wall mount your PC and keep it up and away, ready to display.

