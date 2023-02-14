Samsung 980 PRO PS5/PC 7,000MB/s internal heatsink SSDs hit new Amazon lows from $110

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $109.99 in the 1TB capacity and $179.99 in the 2TB variant, both with free shipping. Regularly $160 and $270 directly from Samsung, they more typically go for around $150 and $250 via Amazon. Today’s deals undercut our previous mentions by $9 and $10 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows as well. Ready for PC battlestation and PlayStation 5 upgrades, they feature a PCIe Gen 4 interface with the M.2 form-factor, up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, and Samsung’s integrated heatsink designed to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head over to our hands-on review for a detailed breakdown and down below for more.

Another notable option is the WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s SN850X model. It released last year as one of the faster options in the price range and we are now tracking solid deals on the both the heatsink and non-heatsink models starting from $160 shipped. If you can make do without the heat tech, there’s cash to be saved and even the 2TB heatsink model that comes in at the same price as the model above runs a touch faster than the popular Samsung 980 PRO.

On the portable side of gaming storage, the WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s RGB gaming SSD is one of the best out there and we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 500GB variant. We were big fans of this one after going hands-on and now marks a notable chance to secure one with a solid discount. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more on the user experience in our review.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs. Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Achieve fully immersive gameplay with sustained high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip.

