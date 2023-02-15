Apple discounts indie movies and rom-coms in latest $8 or less iTunes movie sale, more

Courtesy of iTunes, Apple is launching its latest movie sale now that we’re halfway through the week. Putting some fan-favorite indie flicks in the spotlight, you’ll also be able to save on romantic comedies as well as movie bundles for popular series like Lord of the Rings and Fast and the Furious. With movies starting at $8 or less, we break down all of the top picks from Apple’s latest promotion down below.

Apple starts the week with $8 indie movie sale

And while Valentine’s Day has already come and gone at this point, that doesn’t mean you can’t break up the work week by diving into a classic romantic comedy this evening. Apple by way of iTunes is also carrying the savings other to an assortment of favorites in the genre, all at $8 or less from the usual $15 price tags.

Last up today, iTunes also has some film bundles worth a look. The Lord of the Rings content is really taking the spotlight, with several different bundles to get in on the action. Though if you’re looking to catch up on Dominic Toretto and the rest of his family, the 9-film Fast and Furious set is worth a look, too.

