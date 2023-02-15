Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles cleared out with $250 discount to low of $279

Walmart is now clearing out Apple Series 7 models for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Dropping the GPS + Cellular 45mm Green aluminum style to $279 shipped, this is well below its original $529 going rate. Delivering $250 in savings, this is a new all-time low at well below previous mentions and also matching the same discount we saw earlier in the year on the 41mm style. This is as notable of a chance as you’ll find to lock-in some clearance pricing on quite the capable wearable.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience and some cellular connectivity thrown in.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

As far as more recent additions to the brand’s wearable stable, Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now too to start off the week. Delivering Apple’s most capable wearable to date as well as a series of second-best discounts yet since its fall launch. Now all landing at $50 off, you’ll be able to bring home different colorways and styles at $749.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

