Save 27% on ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router with dual 10G ports at low of $300

Amazon is now offering the ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $299.99 shipped. Typically going for $410, this 27% discount, or solid $110 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX6000 seeing speeds upwards of 6,000Mb/s across the 5 and 2.4GHz bands, and lower latency to wireless devices. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. There are two 10 Gigabit ports built in here with one being a 10GBase-T and the other a 10G SFP+ connection. Outside of those unique networking ports, you have access to eight 1GbE connections for the rest of your gear. Head below for more.

While those eight Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, you can be more confident in smart home devices having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking deals on 32.8-feet of Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi LED Lightstrip marked down to $43, the best price we’ve seen since December. Normally, you’ll find that the 33 feet long LED strips come with two shorter 16.4-foot rolls. Well, this Govee kit is a single strip which means that it can cover more distance than many of its competitors. On top of that, with RGBIC technology allows for multiple colors to be displayed at the same time for an even more customizable experience. The strip is even compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and automation, should you use either of those platforms.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

RT-AX89X is a 8×8 dual-band WiFi router that provides 1024-QAM for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 6000Mbps — 1148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 4804Mbps on the 5GHz band — RT-AX89X is up to 2.8X faster than 802.11ac 4×4 dual-band routers.

Eight Gigabit LAN ports make RT-AX89X the ideal solution if you have multiple wired devices, such as NAS systems, PCs and switches. And, if you ever want to host a LAN party at home, RT-AX89X makes it possible.

RT-AX89X has lifetime free AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect your devices and personal data from internet threats. This strong security offers advanced parental controls, including the ability to block specific websites and mobile app types.

