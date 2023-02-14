Govee’s 32.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi smart LED light strip adds color to your space for $43 (Save $10)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi LED Light Strip for $42.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically going for $53 at Amazon, today’s deal ushers in the best price that we’ve seen since December. In fact, it’s the third-best price all-time that we’ve tracked for Govee’s RGBIC light strip. Normally, you’ll find that the 33 feet long LED strips come with two shorter 16.4-foot rolls. Well, this Govee kit is a single strip which means that it can cover more distance than many of its competitors. On top of that, with RGBIC technology allows for multiple colors to be displayed at the same time for an even more customizable experience. The strip is even compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and automation, should you use either of those platforms. Keep reading for more.

Though the kit above does include some cable ties, clamps, and adhesive to secure the strip to your home, we recommend picking up this 100-piece mounting bracket kit for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. I used this very kit to mount the LED strips in my parents kitchen and they worked fantastically. You’ll find the brackets plus screws in the kit, and 100 should be more than enough to get the job done, no matter how big or small.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your voice-controlled setup. There, you’ll find discounts on various products like meross’ Alexa/Assistant smart portable humidifier for under $10 Prime shipped, as well as GE’s 2-pack of Alexa/Assistant smart color light bulbs for just $14. Plus, we even have other Govee deals like the DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar kit on sale for a low of $90.

Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

The LED strips light are covered with protective coating, which is highly durable and flexible. It can protect the smart LED strip lights from moisture and dust, and display colorful lighting effects. Unlike RGB, RGBIC LED strip lights present stunning segmented colors on a line. The smart LED strip lights create a colorful lighting feast to decorate your home. Connect smart LED strip lights directly to your WiFi router, Alexa/Google Assistant providing upgraded voice control. Just a simple voice command to create your dream lighting world.

