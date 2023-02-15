WD unveils ‘milestone capacity’ with new 22TB and 44TB My Book backup drives today

While in many ways we have moved onto portable and external solid-state drives, WD is announcing a pair of brand new hard disk backup drives today. Prices on SSDs are starting to come down to some degree, but are still drastically more expensive than the hard disk variants, which can make for a far more economical option when it comes to large capacity backup drives and the like. That’s where the latest additions to the Western Digital My Book Desktop Storage lineup come in, offering users a serious amount of storage at prices that, while not cheap, are still a whole lot less than what a 22TB SSD would cost. Head below for a closer look at the new My Book Desktop Hard Drive from WD.

WD launches new hard disk backup drives today

Having something in the way of a 1,050MB/s or faster portable SSD on your person can certainly be handy, whether at home or on the go, but that can get quite pricey when it comes to backing up multiple TBs worth of data. And according to Western Digital, the average household worldwide generated more than 20TB of data in 2022 alone – backing up that much data on a solid-state drive would cost well over $1,000 or likely closer to $2,000.

The new hard disk backup drives WD is announcing today come in the form of the 22TB My Book and the behemoth 44TB My Book Duo. The former of which provides users the ability to “back up and preserve thousands of documents, photos, videos and other files from a variety of storage devices including portable SSDs and HDDs, memory cards and USB flash drives, consolidating them into one organized and easy to access location.”

The Duo model is much of the same, but with double the storage capacity and RAID-optimized Western Digital drives – it can be reconfigured to RAID-1 for redundancy (mirroring the data on one drive to the other internal) or “used as two independent drives (JBOD) with the included software.”

New 22TB My Book features at a glance:

Massive capacity, up to 22TB capacity

Includes software for device management

and backup with password protection

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB (5 Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

Trusted storage built with WD reliability

With more than ten connected devices in the average American household, the new high-capacity solutions give people a significant amount of space to essentially help backup their personal devices— and possibly even those of their household’s as well. Whether it’s priceless photos and videos or a backup of their most important work files and applications, the WD brand seeks to offer people solutions that keep up with their evolving data storage needs.

While I wouldn’t classify either of these new backup drives as cheap per say, they are indeed much less than what 22TB or 44TB of SSD would cost you. Now available directly on the Western Digital storefront, and just starting to appear on Amazon, the 22TB My Book carries a $599.99 MSRP and the 44TB My Book Duo retails for $1,499.99.

