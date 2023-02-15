Gerber’s Sharkbelly folding pocket knife has a unique grip and weighs just 2.3oz at $40

Amazon is offering the Gerber Sharkbelly Folding Pocket Knife for $40.42 shipped. Down from $47, today’s sale marks the best price that we’ve seen in months. In fact, it’s the lowest price that we’ve tracked since it hit $30 way back in October. This unique knife features a sharkskin grip with uni-directional scales that give additional traction when being held. Not only that, but it only weighs just 2.3 ounces and has a slim profile that makes it comfortable as an EDC knife. The blade itself is a fine edge 420Hc sheepsfoot and will retain its edge for a long time as you use it. Plus, the scratch-resistant pocket clip allows for a tip-down, low-ride carry. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Don’t forget to check out Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji folding pocket knife. The blade measures just 1.75 inches long and it fits into your pocket without adding a bunch of extra bulk. On sale for $19.50 right now, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since December and makes now a great time to add this compact pocket knife to your EDC.

Gerber Sharkbelly Pocket Knife features:

The SharkSkin Grip on the underbelly succeeds in function and aesthetics with unidirectional scales that provide additional traction when in hand. The flat top serrations are unique and easy to sharpen on a flat stone making the Sharkbelly highly practical for daily use. The low ride, scratch-resistant pocket clip provides a tip down carry and also protects the longevity of your pocket. Discreet and sleek.

