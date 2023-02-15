Save 50% on Govee’s 4-Probe Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at low of $20

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Wireless Bluetooth 4-Probe Meat Thermometer for $19.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $40, this 50% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Able to monitor a range of temperatures from 32-572°F, this thermometer is perfect for grilling or smoking meats. With the thermometer updating the measurements every second, you’ll be able to accurately monitor the temperature with the Govee Home app notifying you of changes above or below your target. A detailed chart going back 2 hours allows you to track the cooking progress. Powered by two AAA batteries, this meat thermometer is perfect for BBQs and cookouts. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about Bluetooth connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Have you been looking to add an air fryer to your kitchen? We’re currently tracking the 2-quart Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer marked down to $40, the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a particularly compact air frying solution, something for solo meals, or just a model for smaller side dishes, this Instant Pot is worth a look. We certainly do see larger models drop down to this range in daily deals from time-to-time, but for folks that will really benefit from the smaller form-factor, this 4-in-1 setup can air fry, broil roast, and reheat in one tight unit. A series of one-touch presets for quick weeknight meals and weekend side dishes are joined by a dishwasher-safe fry basket and tray as well.

Govee 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures.

After using our digital meat thermometer, you can remotely check your meat temperature on the Govee Home app within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. Save yourself the effort of opening your grill/smoker to avoid excess heat.

Each cooking thermometer probe records temperature changes for 2 hours. These changes are recorded in detailed charts that you can view on the app. That way, you can keep track of your overall temperature performance.

